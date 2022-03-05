Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APHLF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.