Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of APHLF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
