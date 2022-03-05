Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after buying an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after acquiring an additional 774,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

