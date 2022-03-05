Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $17,270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 57.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,882,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,733,000 after buying an additional 1,056,965 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Altice USA by 18.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Altice USA by 28.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Altice USA stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.