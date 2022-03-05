Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $19.05.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.