Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $269.84 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $175.18 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day moving average of $309.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 344,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.