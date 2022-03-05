ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

ALXO opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.