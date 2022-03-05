Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

