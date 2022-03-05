Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $45.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,309.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

