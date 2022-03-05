American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

