American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.