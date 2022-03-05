American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

