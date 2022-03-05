Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. 1,714,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,801. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

