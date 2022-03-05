Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 76.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 144,183.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 73.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $281.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.90 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

