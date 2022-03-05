Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.07 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.26). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of £241.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95.
About Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.