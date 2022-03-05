Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 35,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.