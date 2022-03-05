Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,030,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,265. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

