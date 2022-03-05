Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,030,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,265. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
