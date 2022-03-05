Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. 1,030,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

