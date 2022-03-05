Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

CTXAF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol (Get Rating)

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.