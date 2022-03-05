Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,230,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,203,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 387,739 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

