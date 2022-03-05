Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $4.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the highest is $4.44. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.23 to $19.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.41 to $22.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $13.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.