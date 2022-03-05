Analysts Expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.81). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 63,077,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,936. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

