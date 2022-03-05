Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Wingstop stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.97. The company had a trading volume of 437,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.28. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.35, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.