Analysts Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target at $169.33

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.33.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($193.26) to €173.00 ($194.38) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 266,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

