Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $1,816.36

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,755.07.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $40.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,055.78. The stock had a trading volume of 796,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,318. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,402.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

