Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $1,816.36

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,755.07.
MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of MELI stock traded down $40.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,055.78. The stock had a trading volume of 796,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,318. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,402.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.