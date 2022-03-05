Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Target Price at $21.70

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,207. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

