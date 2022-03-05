Analysts Set Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target at $42.83

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,890,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

