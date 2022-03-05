Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $45.09

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

RDFN stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,262. Redfin has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock worth $4,811,509. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

