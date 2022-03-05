Analyzing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 100.49 -$1.56 million N/A N/A MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.42 $1.36 billion $1.61 10.23

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81% MS&AD Insurance Group 4.22% 9.28% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About MS&AD Insurance Group (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

