Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.
Shares of PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.
In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
