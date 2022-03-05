Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,383,000 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the January 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,985.8 days.
ANGGF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Angang Steel has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
About Angang Steel (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angang Steel (ANGGF)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.