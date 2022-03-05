Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 515013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,635.20.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.