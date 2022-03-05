Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 1,476,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,740. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

ATRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

