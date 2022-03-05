Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

APEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,520. The company has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

