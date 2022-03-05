Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

