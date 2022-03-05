Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

