Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple stock opened at $163.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

