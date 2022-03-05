Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 0.4%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.