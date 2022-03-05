Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. 7,096,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142,666. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

