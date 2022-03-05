Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

