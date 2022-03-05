Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

AMAT traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

