Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

APTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 182,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361 over the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.