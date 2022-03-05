ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.69. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 56,011 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 35,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $113,694.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,593 shares of company stock worth $256,288. 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

