Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.27. Arcellx shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

