Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Paul T. Demzik Sells 8,540 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $153.03.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arch Resources by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.