Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
NYSE ACA opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,469,000 after purchasing an additional 275,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcosa by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcosa by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
