Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

ARCT stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $496.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

