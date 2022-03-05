Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.24.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 346,091 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

