Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 139,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:AAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

