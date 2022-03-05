Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ACRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 352,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,733. The firm has a market cap of $702.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

