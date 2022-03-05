Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ares Management stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,323. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

